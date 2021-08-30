checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 15:21  |  32   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. (Riggs Distler), a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree), on its sale to Centuri Group, Inc. (Centuri), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX; SWGH). Riggs Distler is a leading provider of power and utility services throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Under the terms of the transaction, Centuri acquired a 100% ownership interest in Riggs Distler for $855 million. The transaction was led by Drew Spitzer, Matt White, Greg Waller, Thomas Saunders and Phil Hart of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

Riggs Distler, based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is one of the largest utility contractors in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has established itself as a leading provider of turnkey network and infrastructure maintenance, repair and upgrade solutions, with a focus on critical electric and gas services for clients in the power, industrial and utility industries. The company also sits at the forefront of several energy transition megatrends, with capabilities in smart meters, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure and renewables. In addition to its turnkey solutions for utility providers, Riggs Distler is the only provider in the region with a full suite of civil, mechanical, electrical and fabrication capabilities.

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $156 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide.

Centuri is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North American gas and electric providers. Through sound investment, shared services, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of its employees and the communities it serves, Centuri supports the performance of its operating companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Centuri is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX).

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Sale to Centuri Group, Inc. Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. (Riggs Distler), a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree), on its sale to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Harris Williams Advises Myers Emergency Power Systems on its Sale to Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its Partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare, Altas Partners and Ares Management Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Harris Williams Advises RQM+ on its Sale to Linden Capital Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Harris Williams Advises Collision Works on its Sale to The Boyd Group Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Harris Williams Advises Sparus Holdings, Inc. on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten