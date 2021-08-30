checkAd

22nd Century Group Enters Global Specialty Hops Market

Geographic Expansion into Europe via the Netherlands

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading plant biotechnology and intellectual property company focused on improving health and wellness through plant science, today announced entry into the global specialty hops market, its third and newest plant franchise. The Company released an update letter to shareholders from CEO James A. Mish describing its opportunities and plans in this market. The Company also posted an overview deck describing its entry into the hops market in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.xxiicentury.com/investors.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Following the exciting progress in our tobacco and hemp/cannabis franchises detailed on our second quarter results conference call earlier this month, I am proud to announce our third plant-based franchise – the global specialty hops market. Like our existing franchises, the hop plant market is ripe for disruption and offers opportunities for 22nd Century to provide unique and significant competitive advantages to commercial partners. The addition of hops, a critical input for the $500 billion global brewing industry as well as a growing source of medically-important molecules, expands our total addressable markets to an estimated $1.3 trillion.

Specialty Hops Market

The key hops market participants are located in Europe and many of our commercial partnerships will be in that continent. To reinforce our presence there, we are establishing a new subsidiary in the Netherlands, 22nd Century Group Europe B.V., to open new revenue opportunities in hops, as well as serve our tobacco and hemp/cannabis plant franchises through an expanded global footprint. The proceeds of our recent common equity financing are being used to accelerate advancements in this new market and each of our plant franchises.

Ninety-five percent of global hop flowers are used in the brewery industry, with the remainder of the market being a small but rapidly growing segment for active ingredients used in the flavor and fragrance, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical markets. The rising demand for microbrew and craft beers is driving a large segment of the specialty hops market where distinctive flavors, aromas and nutritional uses are particularly important in creating unique and differentiated products. Additional growth drivers in mainstream specialty hops include demand for yield optimization to reduce input costs for brewers, increase of active ingredients for dietary supplements/pharmaceutical companies, and the need for improvement in disease and pest resistance. Demand for organically grown hop plants is increasing, accelerated by new European regulations limiting the use of traditional pesticides and insecticides, which makes new disease and pest resistance traits, as well as other valuable agronomic traits, critically important to the future of the hop plant industry. Importantly, the global hop plant market is not as highly regulated as tobacco or hemp/cannabis, thereby providing a faster path to commercialization than those two plant franchises.

