NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S

London, England, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced a collaboration with LuxFi ( https://luxfi.io/ ) to launch a real-world luxury asset-backed NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace, which will work directly with retailers and professional experts to eliminate counterfeit items while minting NFTs on a multi-chain blockchain network, and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data for each NFT. Today’s announcement reflects the explosive growth and expanding applicability of the NFT marketplace sector. According to NonFungible.com, over $2 billion was spent on non-fungible tokens during the first quarter of 2021 — an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020 and already far surpassing the total $250 million NFT market in 2020.

The management of NSAV believes that now is the perfect time to expand into the NFT market. As an accelerator and solutions provider to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital assets industry companies; NSAV is glad to join LuxFi in engaging multiple applications to LuxFi’s NFT marketplace. NSAV will use its resources to support LuxFi in becoming a leader in the real-world luxury asset backed NFT Marketplace. LuxFi is targeting real-world luxury assets that hold value well, including but not limited to art pieces, diamonds, luxury watches and branded bags.

NFTs have shaken the world of Art. As the global sales of art and antiques reached an estimated $50.1 billion in 2020 - with online sales reaching record highs and doubling in value - the art sector is one potential industry, NSAV and LuxFi are willing to explore more together by way of partnership. By creating an extensive hub of major players internationally in the industry, NSAV will help LuxFi to become a dominating force in the art industry, and both parties will form a consortium for upcoming projects.

LuxFi is launching the world’s first real-world asset backed NFT marketplace for luxury assets. Users can use the NFT Marketplace to buy, sell and invest into luxury assets. One of the main features in the platform is the possibility to use cryptocurrencies or traditional payment methods to buy and sell luxury assets. We work directly with retailers and professional experts to eliminate counterfeit items while minting NFTs on a multi-chain blockchain network and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data for each NFT on the platform.