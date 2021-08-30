Aterian Launches Shareholder Perks Program

Shareholders will receive exclusive weekly discounts on certain Aterian branded products

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of its Shareholder Perks Program. The program grants Aterian shareholders who meet certain criteria various discounts on best selling products from Aterian brand websites or Amazon.com.



“The shareholder perks program is something we have envisioned since we became a public company. We often speak with customers who are over the moon happy with our products and ask how they can become shareholders,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-founder and CEO of Aterian. "Shareholders who join the Perks Program will receive weekly emails starting this Friday with exciting discounts they can redeem on our various channels. We want to thank our shareholders who support us daily."