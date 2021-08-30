Two UBS Advisors in Boston, MA, Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in Boston, MA, Max Pecker and Sean Dillon , have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

Max Peckler and Sean Dillon. Source: UBS.

“We are extremely proud that Max and Sean have been recognized and included in this prestigious list," said James Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "They’ve both achieved an incredible level of success as Financial Advisors through their dedication, focus, and commitment to their clients.”

Max Pecker became a Financial Advisor in 1995 and has been with UBS since 2003. He has extensive experience in financial planning for affluent individuals and families, and has earned the Private Wealth Advisor designation, an accreditation held by less than 5% of UBS Financial Advisors. Max has been named to many industry accolades in recognition of his dedication to clients including, On Wall Street's Top 40 Advisors Under 40 list, the Financial Times’ Top 400 Financial Advisors in America list, and the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the last three years. He is a graduate of Tufts University, and supports a number of charitable organizations including Welcome Home and the Special Olympics.

Sean began his career at PaineWebber (now UBS) in 1983, and has been at the firm ever since. He has been recognized for his 30 year commitment to clients by Forbes/SHOOK Research as a Top 250 Wealth Advisor for the past six years. Sean is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and is passionate about education—he is active in his college alumni association and his children’s former schools. Sean sits on the boards of Wellesley Education Foundation and the Autism Society of America, and is co-founder of the Grit and Grace Foundation at Noble and Greenough School.

The sixth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors, who represent the future of the wealth management industry.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

