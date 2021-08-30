checkAd

Hexatronic signs agreement with Ting Internet in the US to a value of over 50 MUSD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 15:30  |  23   |   |   

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press Release August 30, 2021

Hexatronic signs agreement with Ting Internet in the US to a value of over 50 MUSD

Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has today signed a strategic partner agreement with Ting Internet in the US, with a projected value of over 50 MUSD. Ting has been a customer of Hexatronic for the last year and a three-year supply agreement is now established for micro ducts, blown fiber, micro cables, blowing tools and accessories for Ting’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) build out across the US.

The US market is today Hexatronic’s largest market, and it is one of our three strategic growth markets. We are very proud to have become a strategic partner to Ting and support them in their ambitious build plans. With our proven FTTH solution that focuses on an efficient install and high quality, reinforced by our field support services and training, we are confident that we will bring value to the Ting FTTH build. We see this agreement as further proof of our strategy to bring value to our customers by providing the lowest Total Cost of Ownership with our solutions and services. We will continue to invest in the US market to support Ting and other customers, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

As part of Tucows—a global technology company dedicated to making the internet better—Ting Internet is an emerging fiber provider, operating in 13 markets across the country, serving thousands of residences and businesses of all sizes.

We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Hexatronic. At Ting, we whole-heartedly believe that fiber is the future and are working tirelessly to elevate the internet experience for people all across America. To scale and bring our customers the best possible service, we need partners who are equally committed, says Jill Szuchmacher, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Ting Internet. The team at Hexatronic has provided superior support and service to Ting for the past year and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.

Gothenburg, August 30, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:30pm CET on August 30, 2021.

About Ting Internet:
Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Hexatronic:
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexatronic signs agreement with Ting Internet in the US to a value of over 50 MUSD Hexatronic Group AB (publ) 556168-6360 Press Release August 30, 2021 Hexatronic signs agreement with Ting Internet in the US to a value of over 50 MUSD Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has today signed a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Adevinta (ASA): Q2 2021 interim report 
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...