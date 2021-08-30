DATAMETREX SIGNS TWO NEW FEATURE FILMS IN MONTREAL

checkAd

Toronto, Canada August 30, 2021 - Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed two (2) new service agreements for COVID-19 testing in Montreal with two Hollywood feature-length films

The hyper-infectious Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the original variant of COVID-19, has been detected around 100 countries globally and is now the dominant variant worldwide, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

As previously mentioned, Film and TV productions in Canada including unions representing production staff, film crews and actors along with Canadians in general, have a foremost concern regarding the Delta variant (B.1.617.2. variant), a hyper-contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, which was first identified in India in October 2020.

Datametrex will continue to support Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal in providing critical COVID-19 testing kits for actors, film crews, and production support staff to prevent cluster outbreaks. Film and TV production companies all support continued use of safety protocols, especially COVID-19 testing to keep production members and actors healthy and safe while employed on sets and in production offices.

"The COVID-19 testing market in Montreal and across our network is an important business segment for Datametrex and we look to remain stedfast is supporting the film industry with COVID testing and now with the Delta variant of the virus now the dominant variant worldwide, it is right time to continue testing protocols to keep everyone working and continuing to stay healthy", stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

