Rockley Photonics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 15:41  |  15   |   |   

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“the Company” or “Rockley”), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conference.

- Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in silicon photonics, Rockley is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013 by Dr. Andrew Rickman (who previously founded the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology), Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com

Wertpapier


