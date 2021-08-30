checkAd

Ideanomics Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Ideanomics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IDEX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 15:49  |   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) and VIA Motors International, Inc. is fair to Ideanomics shareholders. VIA Motors shareholders are expected to receive Ideanomics common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Ideanomics shareholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ideanomics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Ideanomics and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Ideanomics shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Ideanomics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Ideanomics shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ideanomics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Ideanomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ideanomics Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Ideanomics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IDEX Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) and VIA Motors International, Inc. is fair to Ideanomics shareholders. VIA Motors shareholders are expected to receive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering