E Med Future/Garrison Film (EMDF) Provides Shareholder Update

Company Achieves Pink Current Status and Provides Major Announcements

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Med Future/Garrison Film (OTC Pink: EMDF) announces it has completed the submissions of financials and Attorney Opinion letter and achieved Pink Current status on OTC Markets.

Mr. Gary Kompothecras CEO of Garrison Film, states, ''We are excited about the new direction of EMDF. Our first step is to have our shareholders learn about the multiple streams of revenue owned by the company that allow for our growth in the expanding Film and Entertainment market. In 2020, the entertainment and media market in the U.S. was worth over 720.38 billion USD. On a global scale, the entertainment and media market rose to 2.14 trillion USD in 2020. This is a huge market, and we have been assembling the teams to create a library of entertainment assets that will capitalize the company for years to come. I also want to reiterate to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future.”

Mr. Kompothecras adds, “I’d like to recap the highlight and the company’s successes so far…

  1. We have completed our first round of financing and have deployed capital and services into the Film industry. We have updates to follow about our film projects.
  2. We are Pink Current with OTC Markets. The company had been delinquent in reporting since 2014 as previous management had abandoned EMDF.
  3. The company is in good standing with the State of Nevada.
  4. The company is also in Good Standing with Standard Transfer Corporation and we have confirmed the capital structure of the company to be:
            • Authorized: 200 Million Common Shares
            • Outstanding: 42,560,615 Restricted
            • Float: 16,581,326
  5. We are Debt Free.
  6. The company has completed a website to showcase its upcoming feature films, key staff, and strategic partners with many announcements to follow.

Mr. Kompothecras concludes, “We want to thank our staff namely Vincent Payne, CFO and our strategic partner Critical Solutions for the extraordinary effort in preparing our company for the next steps as a profitable film and media enterprise. We will be making formal announcements of our upcoming projects in the next few weeks.”

