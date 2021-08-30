E Med Future/Garrison Film (EMDF) Provides Shareholder Update

Company Achieves Pink Current Status and Provides Major Announcements

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Med Future/Garrison Film (OTC Pink: EMDF) announces it has completed the submissions of financials and Attorney Opinion letter and achieved Pink Current status on OTC Markets.

Mr. Gary Kompothecras CEO of Garrison Film, states, ''We are excited about the new direction of EMDF. Our first step is to have our shareholders learn about the multiple streams of revenue owned by the company that allow for our growth in the expanding Film and Entertainment market. In 2020, the entertainment and media market in the U.S. was worth over 720.38 billion USD. On a global scale, the entertainment and media market rose to 2.14 trillion USD in 2020. This is a huge market, and we have been assembling the teams to create a library of entertainment assets that will capitalize the company for years to come. I also want to reiterate to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future.”