Successful issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.08.2021, 15:55 | 28 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 15:55 | Sbanken ASA has today issued two senior non-preferred bonds, each of NOK 400 million with a tenor of 4 and 6 years. The issuer has a call option one year before maturity. DNB Markets acted as Sole lead manager.



Contact details,

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



