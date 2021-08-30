Successful issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
Sbanken ASA has today issued two senior non-preferred bonds, each of NOK 400 million with a tenor of 4 and 6 years. The issuer has a call option one year before maturity.
DNB Markets acted as Sole lead manager.
Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704
Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
