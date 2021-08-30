Cloud Testing Market Size to Reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Application of Cloud Technologies is a Major Factor Boosting Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud testing market size is expected to reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to test the security and scalability of cloud infrastructure, rising deployment of web, desktop, and mobile-based applications, and expanding scope for application of big data are major factors driving global cloud testing market revenue growth. Cloud testing is a type of software testing solution that assesses physical as well as virtual elements such as storage, web application, network performance, security, scalability, and reliability. Cloud testing can be done in three different types of environments that include public or private environment, hybrid environment, and cloud-based test environment.

Rapid advancements in technology such as application of edge computing, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G network, utilization of real-time analytics enabled by Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in network infrastructure, and rising preference for on-demand and need-based network services are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In August 2019 , Tricentis acquired TestProject. This acquisition helped Tricentis to expand its support for open source community, scaling, and simplify test automation in cloud infrastructure.

Retail and e-commerce segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising demand for on-demand services and increasing requirement for load testing are key factors boosting revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for a 32.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Commercialization of Internet of Things-based products and services, rising application of cloud computing technology, and robust presence of key market players are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, SOASTA, Xamarin, Cygnet Infotech, Cavisson Systems, and Cigniti Technologies Limited.

