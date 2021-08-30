Change in substantial shareholding
Citigroup Venture Capital International Growth Partnership (Employee) II, L.P. (“CVCIGP”) has notified AS Tallink Grupp (the Company) of substantial changes in shareholdings. As of 27 August 2021 CVCIGP holds 32,821,621 shares which represent 4.89% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of the Company.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
