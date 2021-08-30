checkAd

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Chief Information Officer For Its Technical Solutions Division

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Chris Soong has been named as chief information officer for its Technical Solutions division. He will report to Bharat Amin, HII’s executive vice president and chief information officer, and also will have reporting responsibilities to Andy Green, HII’s executive vice president and president of Technical Solutions.

Soong will be responsible for all aspects of information technology to enable Technical Solutions to establish IT priorities and meet strategic objectives. He will guide the division’s day-to-day leadership of all information systems, while ensuring the appropriate alignment with enterprise cybersecurity and IT goals.

“I am very pleased to have Chris join our team,” Amin said. “Our HII cybersecurity and IT mission is to protect, strengthen and enable our business to shape our nation’s freedom. Chris’ extensive experience and leadership will strengthen our team, and ensure our technology and cybersecurity practices remain strong and continue to mature as we focus on growth and new business opportunities.”

Soong joined HII with the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology, where he served as CIO and senior vice president overseeing all aspects of the Corporate Information Technology group. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has held leadership positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton and Sprint. Soong holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. He has a leadership certificate from the University of Maryland and participated in the CIO Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management. Soong was named the Corporate Category winner of the 2020 Capital CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards and was recognized as “One to Watch” by CIO Magazine and “Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business” by the Asian American Business Development Center. 

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

