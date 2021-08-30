JS Global Lifestyle reports 2021 interim results, with net profit doubling year-on-year

The interim results shows that JS Global Lifestyle's revenue has increased significantly since the beginning of 2021, despite great pressure from a tightened supply chain, rising inflation and the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase was driven by the steady demand for product in North America and APAC, as well as JS Global Lifestyle's continued expansion in the European market. The significant increase in net profit was mainly attributable to the global team's efforts to control and leverage costs while ensuring that retailers never ran out of stock.

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle (01691.HK) announced its interim results for 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Group reported total revenue of US$2.24 billion, up 47.8% year-on-year. Net profit for the reporting period was US$218 million, up 104.0% year-on-year, reflecting a strong overall performance.

Efforts in four areas to maintain growth

In the first half of 2021, JS Global Lifestyle focused its efforts in four areas: deep insights into consumer expectations, outstanding product innovation and design capabilities, brand engagement driven by advantages in marketing, and an omnichannel distribution model with high penetration.

In recent years, consumption trends have changed significantly, with an increase in the proportion of shopping that is done online, the participation of social media in the decision-making process, a shift in consumers' preferences towards high-end products and services, branded products with high added value, and increased expectations when it comes to the appearance of the goods. The COVID-19 pandemic further changed consumer expectations and shopping habits for small home appliances.

Based on its in-depth insights into the consumer market, JS Global Lifestyle in the first half of 2021 developed several new categories and products, including the Ninja CREAMi which can make ice cream and milkshakes from everyday ingredients, the Ninja professional cold-pressed juicer, the Shark air purifier, the Joyoung Y521 high-speed blender without the need to pre-wash ingredients by hand, the F921 intelligent electric cooker with a carbon steel kettle, and the T21 steam scrubber. The new products have all been launched.