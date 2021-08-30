Independent report, by MNP, aims to provide clarity to Canadians navigating the Blockchain landscape

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last 10 years, concepts like blockchain and digital currencies have moved from small online communities to being supported and utilised by some of the world's largest organisations. With the rise in popularity, and the numerous different digital offerings, MNP, a leading national, accounting, tax, and consulting firm in Canada, has undertaken an extensive report [insert link to report], examining which Bitcoin implementation best fits the original vision presented by Satoshi Nakamoto's White Paper which created the concept of Bitcoin.

Satoshi Nakamoto's whitepaper "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" sets the stage for MNP's analysis. Satoshi's whitepaper, emails, forum posts, and original source code define the protocol (the rule set for Bitcoin as a data network) and the key elements that make Bitcoin a functional technology. Along with the whitepaper, MNP reviewed the publicly available emails, forum posts and original code left by Satoshi. MNP used these source materials to examine what Satoshi's original purpose for Bitcoin was – a global electronic cash system (that works peer-to-peer), while also laying the foundation for a network that can support more advanced data applications.

Using the sources mentioned above, MNP developed an assessment framework and related criteria assessing the relevance of the Bitcoin scripting language (including OpCodes incorporated in it), protocol elements, and capabilities in current implementations – Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Core (BTC) against Satoshi's original vision.

BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics, data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size.

MNP's findings indicate that Bitcoin SV is most representative of Satoshi Nakamoto's original intention and design for Bitcoin. One key factor is because the BSV blockchain demonstrates the ability to scale to support significant volumes of transactions in a timely manner for macro-payments and even micropayments, resulting from BSV's "Genesis" hard fork (in February 2020) which removed any arbitrary cap on block size and allows the BSV blockchain and transaction capacity to grow unbounded, also, removed state restrictions limits and improved the code base, allowing for unbounded scaling. In addition, the Genesis hard fork restored key aspects of the original functionality of Bitcoin script, the programming language used within the Bitcoin protocol.