checkAd

Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 16:30  |  37   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Closed System Transfer Devices Market by Type (Membrane-to-Membrane, Needleless), Technology (Diaphragm based, Compartmentalized, Filtration), Component, End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Oncology Centers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) market is projected to reach USD 2,002 million by 2026 from USD 814 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Closed System Transfer Devices Market"
177 – Tables
51 – Figures
236 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251802928

The CSTDs Market growth is largely driven by the harmful effects (lingering role) of cytotoxic drugs, rising incidence of cancer, an increasing number of oncology drug approvals, and improving regulatory guidelines regarding the safe handling of hazardous drugs. However, the high cost of implementation of CSTDs, along with a lack of reimbursement for CSTDs and compliance to regulatory guidelines in developing countries, hampers the adoption of these products in hospitals and oncology centers to a certain extent.

Colour-to-colour alignment system is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Based on the closing mechanism, the market is segmented into Luer-lock systems, color-to-color alignment systems, click-to-lock systems, and push-to-turn systems. In 2020, the Luer-lock systems segment accounted for the highest share of 32.5% of the market. This segment is expected to reach USD 636.8 million by 2026 from USD 264.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.2%. However, the color-to-color alignment systems segment is expected to grow at the highest rate because of its higher efficiency due to pressure equalization mechanisms and low cost.

Membrane-to-membrane systems is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Based on device type, the market is segmented into membrane-to-membrane systems and needleless systems. In 2020, the membrane-to-membrane systems segment accounted for the largest share of 71.01% of the CSTDs market. This segment is expected to reach USD 1,488.9 million by 2026 from USD 583.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.6%. The large share and high growth of this segment are attributed to their ease of operation and lower risk of contamination associated with double-membrane containment systems.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Closed System Transfer Devices Market by Type (Membrane-to-Membrane, Needleless), Technology (Diaphragm based, Compartmentalized, Filtration), Component, End User …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $273.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 31.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Calterah Securing a DOW Deal with Its mmWave Radar AiP Chip
NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides
Victims, Lawyers call for ICC to open War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity Investigation into ...
VFS Global to expand Philippines ePassport Renewal Centre network to nine new countries
Surge Protection Devices Market Size Worth $4.41 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hemp Fiber Market Projected To Reach $43.75 Billion By 2027
Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Worth $1,673.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...