Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Closed System Transfer Devices Market by Type (Membrane-to-Membrane, Needleless), Technology (Diaphragm based, Compartmentalized, Filtration), Component, End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Oncology Centers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) market is projected to reach USD 2,002 million by 2026 from USD 814 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Closed System Transfer Devices Market"

177 – Tables

51 – Figures

236 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251802928

The CSTDs Market growth is largely driven by the harmful effects (lingering role) of cytotoxic drugs, rising incidence of cancer, an increasing number of oncology drug approvals, and improving regulatory guidelines regarding the safe handling of hazardous drugs. However, the high cost of implementation of CSTDs, along with a lack of reimbursement for CSTDs and compliance to regulatory guidelines in developing countries, hampers the adoption of these products in hospitals and oncology centers to a certain extent.

Colour-to-colour alignment system is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Based on the closing mechanism, the market is segmented into Luer-lock systems, color-to-color alignment systems, click-to-lock systems, and push-to-turn systems. In 2020, the Luer-lock systems segment accounted for the highest share of 32.5% of the market. This segment is expected to reach USD 636.8 million by 2026 from USD 264.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.2%. However, the color-to-color alignment systems segment is expected to grow at the highest rate because of its higher efficiency due to pressure equalization mechanisms and low cost.

Membrane-to-membrane systems is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Based on device type, the market is segmented into membrane-to-membrane systems and needleless systems. In 2020, the membrane-to-membrane systems segment accounted for the largest share of 71.01% of the CSTDs market. This segment is expected to reach USD 1,488.9 million by 2026 from USD 583.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.6%. The large share and high growth of this segment are attributed to their ease of operation and lower risk of contamination associated with double-membrane containment systems.