EQS-Adhoc REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA

REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA

30-Aug-2021 / 16:30 CET/CEST
At the annual general meeting of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') held earlier today in Luxembourg, a total of 139 095 090 ordinary shares (70.99%) out of a total of 195 941 286 ordinary shares issued and all the 1 000 management shares were represented by proxy.

The total votes cast represent 75.48% of the total voting rights at the record date (16 August 2021) of 184 290 891, being total shares in issue less treasury shares, voting rights attached to which are suspended.

The shareholders approved all of the matters tabled at the annual general meeting. Specifically, the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the accounting year ended 31 March 2021 were approved and the General Partner and all members of the Board of Overseers who have been in office during the period were granted discharge of liability for the performance of their duties.

A cash dividend of EUR 0.25 per share was approved and will be payable on 15 September 2021. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

Shareholders also re-elected Mr John Li, Mr Yves Prussen, Mr Stuart Robertson and Mr Stuart Rowlands to serve as members of the Board of Overseers for the year ending at the next annual general meeting. A remuneration of EUR 50 000 per annum for each of the members of the Board of Overseers was approved, such fees to be split equally between the Company and Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S.

Shareholders further authorised the Company to acquire ordinary shares, directly or indirectly (through subsidiaries or otherwise, such as through an intermediary or agent) for a period up to the date of the next annual general meeting, subject to such period being no longer than 13 months from the date of this authorisation; such authorisation was granted for the acquisition of up to 20% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital at the date of authorisation, for valuable consideration, by all means, on any one or combination of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam or the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, at a price no more than an amount equal to 110% of the reference price of the ordinary shares on the relevant exchange and not less than one euro cent; the reference price being the weighted average price for the market value for such ordinary shares for the five days of trading immediately prior to the acquisition of such shares. The General Partner will at all times retain full discretion with regards to the acquisition of such shares of the Company.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: www.reinet/investor-relations/company-announcements.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg
Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


