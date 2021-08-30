Amid the Uncertainty, Pikes Peak Online School and Colorado Preparatory Academy are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Pikes Peak Online School ( PPOS ) and Colorado Preparatory Academy ( CPA ), two full-time, online public schools serving students throughout the state, are ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. PPOS and CPA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 30.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

PPOS and CPA both offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like PPOS and CPA have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend both PPOS and CPA can earn college credits while still in high school. Eligible students are able to enroll in a combined number of high school and college courses per semester, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

And Students who attend PPOS have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Education and Training, Hospitality and Tourism, and will be some of the first students in the nation to take classes in Law Enforcement.

“Let’s get back on track. Let’s move forward,” said Nicole Tiley, head of school for both PPOS and CPA. “Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But let’s get back to a consistent education that helps all Colorado students succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. Both PPOS and CPA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

PPOS and CPA are still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit PPOS and CPA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is public school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005002/en/