Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program Creates Pathways to Homeownership

Sixty-two percent of Philadelphia households spend at least 30% of their income on housing costs. The problem is particularly acute for renters with incomes below $30,000 per year, with 68% of them paying at least 50% of their income toward housing, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts .

Joyce Bell received home down payment assistance at the Philadelphia NeighborhoodLIFT event in 2016. Today’s expansion of the NeighborhoodLIFT program follows similar initiatives in 2012 and 2016 that created more than 1,000 homeowners in Philadelphia with a combined $16 million provided by Wells Fargo. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

To address this ongoing issue, vice chairman of Wells Fargo Public Affairs Bill Daley announced the NeighborhoodLIFT program today in front of the West Philadelphia home of Roy Washington, who received down payment assistance at a previous LIFT initiative in Philadelphia. The $5 million LIFT collaboration is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation to boost homeownership in Philadelphia for low- and moderate-income individuals in collaboration with NeighborWorks America and its network member Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) of Greater Berks, Inc. The NeighborhoodLIFT program will offer $15,000 in down payment assistance to approximately 300 eligible homebuyers. NeighborWorks network members New Kensington Community Development Corp. (NKCDC) and HACE are also partners in the program and will provide required homebuyer education.

“Housing affordability has been an issue for some time in Philadelphia, and the pandemic intensified the fact that too many people are paying a significant portion of their income on rent and mortgages,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of Wells Fargo Public Affairs. “This initiative will make a positive impact on the lives of families by putting them on a pathway to housing stability, wellness, and wealth accumulation through successful homeownership.”

LIFT programs have created more than 1,000 Philadelphia homeowners

Today’s expansion of the NeighborhoodLIFT program is Wells Fargo’s 81st LIFT launch and follows similar Philadelphia initiatives in 2012 and 2016 that created more than 1,000 homeowners with a combined $16 million provided by Wells Fargo. The 2021 expansion of the initiative in Philadelphia includes $250,000 for 500 people to receive home ownership counseling so they can learn how to navigate the home purchasing process and determine how to best budget for ongoing homeownership costs.