Managers’ Transactions

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Pant, Eve Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Hanschmidt, Ain Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Infortar AS Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 27.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 32,000,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 32,000,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ PPG-Invest

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Paron, Raino

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 27.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 25,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 25,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mürk-Dubout, Piret

Position: Member of the Management Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 29.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 2,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

Transaction date: 30.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 2,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Land, Kadri

Position: Member of the Management Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 30.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share