Veon Q2 EBITDA Just Below Estimates; Guidance Raised Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 16:27 | 18 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 16:27 | (PLX AI) – Veon Q2 EBITDA USD 879 million vs. estimate USD 882 million.Q2 revenue USD 2,065 million vs. estimate USD 2,019 millionQ2 net income USD 127 millionFY2021 revenue guidance increased to high single-digit growth, and FY2021 EBITDA guidance … (PLX AI) – Veon Q2 EBITDA USD 879 million vs. estimate USD 882 million.Q2 revenue USD 2,065 million vs. estimate USD 2,019 millionQ2 net income USD 127 millionFY2021 revenue guidance increased to high single-digit growth, and FY2021 EBITDA guidance … (PLX AI) – Veon Q2 EBITDA USD 879 million vs. estimate USD 882 million.

Q2 revenue USD 2,065 million vs. estimate USD 2,019 million

Q2 net income USD 127 million

FY2021 revenue guidance increased to high single-digit growth, and FY2021 EBITDA guidance increased to mid to high single-digit growth on a local currency basis

Digital services continue to expand their reach, with more than 38 million monthly active users



