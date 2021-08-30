NextPlay Technologies Appoints Award-Winning Digital Media Executive, Andrew Greaves, as Chief Operating Officer, and Travel Industry Veteran, Tim Sikora, as Chief Information Officer

Greaves brings to NextPlay more than 15 years of award-winning achievement and senior level experience leading gaming, eSports and digital media companies. He previously co-founded and served as COO of Promethean TV , an award-winning interactive video overlay service for digital media. He oversaw the company’s growth from inception in 2016 to generating multi-millions in annual revenue.

SUNRISE, FL, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) , a technology solutions company and digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has appointed Andrew Greaves as chief operating officer. Tim Sikora , was also appointed to serve as NextPlay’s chief information officer, as well as president and chief operating officer of the company’s NextTrip travel division.

Prior to Promethean, Greaves served as vice president of product and technology at Azubu.tv, an eSports streaming platform, where he led the growth in monthly active users from 1 million to 20 million. He also oversaw the European expansion of the competitive eSports platform, Virgin Gaming.com.

He earlier served in executive positions at Electronic Arts, initially as a studio program director in Europe where he was responsible for the localized adoption of EA technologies. Then as senior producer for the EA SPORTS FIFA team, he oversaw the online EA Sports Football portal that included five FIFA titles, including the BAFTA award-winning FIFA10.

“Andrew’s appointment reflects the changing landscape of our target markets that now increasingly encompass video gaming and Connected TV services on an international scale,” stated NextPlay co-CEO, Bill Kerby. “Given his many years of international experience and success in eSports and digital media, we anticipate Andrew to drive strong growth and market expansion, especially with our newly acquired divisions that include Zappware for Connected TV and HotPlay for in-game advertising. He will also help lead the integration of these assets with our financial and travel platforms.”

Commented Greaves: “The complementary businesses and technologies that have become part of the NextPlay platform over the last several months have created a commanding competitive advantage for the company as a whole and in each of their respective markets. I have to admire the company’s management and board of directors for their vision, determination and brilliant strategies that have transformed the company into a digital media powerhouse during one of the most challenging periods ever in the travel industry. I’m tremendously excited to join the company at this pivotal stage in its growth and development.”