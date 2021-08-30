Unaudited financial results of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the second quarter and 6 months of 2021

Consolidated net sales for Q2 2021 were € 2.58 million (Q2 2020: € 2.48 million). The reason for the increase in sales revenue in Q2 2021 was the recovery in the construction sector, which led to increased demand for construction materials. Fibreboard sales revenue for Q2 2021 were € 2.51 million (Q2 2020: € 2.43 million). Real Estate Management sales, including the resale of utilities, in Q2 2021 were € 64 thousand, which was a 45% increase over the same period last year (Q2 2020: € 44 thousand). There was no sales from furniture retail in the Q2 2021, as Skano Furniture terminated its active operations at the beginning of 2020, when the last sales of the discount campaign took place, which generated sales revenue of € 8 thousand in the Q2 2020.

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER AND 6 MONTH OF 2021

Group EBITDA for Q2 2021 was positive € 502 thousand (Q2 2020: € 347 thousand), of which the fibreboard division EBITDA was € 497 thousand (Q2 2020: € 342 thousand). We recorded extraordinary financial income of € 257 thousand in Q2 2021 from the shares we own in the listed property company Trigon Property Development AS due to its strong share price appreciation during Q2 2021. Group net profit for Q2 2021 was € 606 thousand (Q2 2020 net profit € 194 thousand).

We are in the process of liquidating Skano Furniture OÜ (our previous furniture retail unit) which led us to book a gain of € 485 thousand in write-off of intra-group liabilities in Q2 2021 (see table below, Profit by Business Segment) for Skano Furniture OÜ, such gain being mostly offset by corresponding loss of € 471 thousand in Group transactions.

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Fibreboards production and sales 2,513 2,426 5,269 5,517 Real Estate Management 64 44 153 113 Furniture retail 0 8 0 55 Group transactions 0 0 0 (0) TOTAL 2,576 2,479 5,422 5,685

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 497 342 993 88 Furniture retail 485* 8 474* (39) Real Estate Management (9) (1) (1) (3) Group transactions (471)* (2) (480)* (9) TOTAL EBITDA 502 347 986 37 Depreciation (123) (135) (256) (287) TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 379 212 730 (250) Net financial costs 227 (18) 427 (90) NET PROFIT/ LOSS 606 194 1.157 (340)

* Includes other operating income from the write-off of intra-group liabilities in the retail sale of furniture in the Q2 of 2021 due to the liquidation of Skano Furniture OÜ in the amount of € 485 thousand.

**Includes financial income of € 257 thousand in Q2 of 2021 and € 482 thousand in the first 6 months of 2021, received from the revaluation of the shares of thereal estate development company Trigon Property Development AS owned by Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ.

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: Fibreboard production and sales

Fibreboard sales in Q2 2021 were € 2.51 million (2020: € 2.43 million). The reason for the increase in sales revenue was the general growth in the construction sector in 2021, which led to increased demand for construction materials. Increased demand has led to the Pärnu factory operating at full capacity, and us prioritising the orders from our key customers in the Nordic, Baltic, and Russia. Thus, customers in Asia, Middle East and Africa have had their orders postponed since we have not been able to offer them any boards due to our capacity being mainly dedicated for customers in our local markets.

EBITDA in Q2 2021 was € 497 thousand, which is an increase of 45% compared to the same period in last year (Q2 2020 € 342 thousand). The improvement has been achieved due to increased efficiency by achieving full machine utilisation in the Pärnu factory and a result of increased demand in the construction materials market.

Fibreboard net profit for Q2 2021 was € 603 thousand (Q2 2020: net profit € 195 thousand). The result includes the € 257 thousand upward value adjustment to Fibreboard’s shareholding in Trigon Property Development.

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand € thousand Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 European Union 2,094 2,115 4,253 4,856 Russia 381 276 814 486 Asia 22 22 124 60 Middle East 0 6 0 45 Africa 0 0 46 34 Other 16 7 32 36 TOTAL 2,513 2,426 5,269 5,517

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: Real estate management

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management, including the resale of utilities, was € 64 thousand in Q2 2021, (Q2 2020: € 44 thousand).

The real estate management EBITDA for Q2 2021 were negative € 9 thousand (Q2 2020: negative € 1 thousand). The real estate management net loss for Q2 2021 was € 9 thousand (Q2 2020: net loss € 1 thousand).

SKANO FURNITURE: Retail sales

Skano Furniture finished its activities on 31.01.2020, when it closed the last two furniture showrooms, thus the retail sale of furniture did not have any sales revenue in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020 sales revenue was € 8 thousand).

EBITDA for furniture retail for Q2 2021 were positive € 485 thousand, which was due to write-off of liabilities in the amount of € 489 thousand due to start of liquidation of Skano Furniture OÜ to the parent company and another company belonging to the same consolidation group (Q2 2020 EBITDA was positive € 8 thousand). The furniture retail net profit for Q2 2021 was € 485 thousand (Q2 2020 net profit was € 7 thousand).

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 30.06.2021 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 8.1 million (30.06.2020: € 8.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 30.06.2021 were € 4.3 million (30.06.2020: € 6.9 million), of which Group has payables amounted to € 0.5 million as at 30.06.2021 (30.06.2020: € 1.6 million) and borrowings of € 3.2 million as at 30.06.2021 (30.06.2020: € 4.5 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.0 million as at 30.06.2021 (30.06.2020: € 1.2 million). Inventories were € 0.5 million as of 30.06.2021 (30.06.2020: € 0.4 million). Fixed assets were € 6.6 million as of 30.06.2021 (€ 6.5 million as of 30.06.2020).

During 6M 2021, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled cash inflow of € 110 thousand (6M 2020: cash inflow € 104 thousand). Investment activities resulted in cash outflows in amount of € 58 thousand during 6M 2021, compared to outflows in amount € 53 thousand during 6M 2020. Financing activities also resulted in cash outflows of € 40 thousand during 6M 2021 (6M 2020: cash outflow € 53 thousand). Net cash effect during 6M 2021 showed cash inflows of € 12 thousand, (6M 20120: cash outflows € 2 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

Demand for fibreboards continue to be strong, reflecting the growth in the building material market, as well as the growing awareness of the green credentials of soft density fibreboards, as produced by Nordic Fibreboard Ltd.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. We expect the current detail planning application for residential development of the Suur-Jõe 48 landplot to be nearing its successful conclusion within the next few months.

PEOPLE

On the 30th of June 2021, the Group employed 93 people (compared to 97 people as of 30.06.2020). The average number of personnel in Q2 2021 was 93 (Q2 2020: 97 people).

For six months of 2021, wages and salaries with taxes amounted to € 1.0 million (six months 2020: € 1.1 million). Payments made to management board members of all group companies including all subsidiaries with relevant taxes were € 110 thousand during 6M 2020 and € 104 thousand during 6M 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



€ thousand Income statement Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Revenue 2,576 2,479 5,422 5,685 EBITDA 502 347 986 37 EBITDA margin 19% 14% 18% 1% Operating profit (EBIT) 378 211 730 (250) Operating margin (EBIT margin) 15% 9% 13% (4%) Net profit 606 194 1,157 (340) Net margin 24% 8% 21% (6%) Statement of financial position 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Total assets 8,140 7,650 8,077 9,045 Return on assets 14% 14% (4%) (12%) Equity 3,805 2,648 1,222 1,542 Return on equity 30% 41% (28%) (73%) Debt-to-equity ratio 53% 65% 85% 83% Share 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Last Price* 1.74 0.45 0.32 0.41 Earnings per share 0.26 0.24 (0.08) (0.31) Price-earnings ratio 6.77 1.89 (4.26) (1.32) Book value of a share 0.85 0.59 0.27 0.34 Market to book ratio 2.06 0.76 1.19 1.20 Market capitalization, € thousand 7,828 2,025 1,449 1,845 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue

Operating margin (EBIT margin) = Operating profit / Revenue

Net margin = Net profit / Revenue

Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets

Return on equity = Net profit / Equity

Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets

Earnings per share = Net profit / Total shares

Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share

Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares

Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share

Market capitalization = Last price * Total number of shares

Consolidated statement of financial positions

€ thousand 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2) 38 26 5 7 Receivables and prepayments (Note 3) 977 794 1,175 1,394 Inventories (Note 4) 526 544 443 894 Total current assets 1,541 1,364 1,623 2,296 Investment property (Note 5) 1,136 1,134 1,125 1,121 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 8) 933 451 414 397 Property, plant and equipment (Note 6) 4,527 4,695 4,902 5,212 Intangible assets (Note 7) 3 6 12 19 Total non-current assets 6,599 6,286 6,454 6,749 TOTAL ASSETS 8,140 7,650 8,077 9,045 Borrowings (Notes 9) 70 756 4,462 4,547 Payables and prepayments (Notes 10) 927 1,574 2,158 2,665 Short-term provisions (Note 11) 9 18 9 20 Total current liabilities 1,006 2,348 6,629 7,232 Long-term borrowings (Notes 9) 3,168 2,493 47 92 Long-term provisions (Note 11) 161 161 179 179 Total non-current liabilities 3,329 2,654 226 271 Total liabilities 4,335 5,002 6,855 7,503 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 12) 450 450 2,699 2,699 Share premium 0 0 0 364 Statutory reserve capital 0 0 0 288 Other reserves 0 0 104 84 Retained earnings (loss) 3,355 2,198 (1,582) (1,894) Total equity 3,805 2,648 1,222 1,542 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,140 7,650 8,077 9,045

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Revenue (Note 14) 2,576 2,479 5,422 5,685 Cost of goods sold (Note 15) 1,750 1,798 3,729 4,617 Gross profit 826 681 1,693 1,068 Distribution costs (Note 16) 298 306 640 733 Administrative expenses (Note 17) 142 129 314 304 Other operating income (Note 19) 1 1 3 2 Other operating expenses (Note 19) 8 35 12 283 Operating profit (loss) 379 212 730 (250) Finance income (Note 20) 257 36 483 37 Finance costs (Note 20) 30 54 56 127 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 606 194 1,157 (340) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 606 194 1,157 (340) Basic earnings per share (Note 13) 0.13 0.04 0.26 (0.08) Diluted earnings per share (Note 13) 0.13 0.04 0.26 (0.08)

