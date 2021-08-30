EliteGamingLIVE Secures USD $1.5M in Funding to Grow Educational eSports Leagues for Youth

The funding aims to support the hiring of key personnel who will expand the platform’s capabilities and offerings. The company will also power an aggressive marketing strategy as EGL targets North American expansion and reach into new markets.

“EGL offers a virtual eSports League that is fun and competitive, and inspires bright futures,” said Kerwin Rent, CEO and founder of EliteGamingLIVE. “Designed for passionate student gamers in Grades three to 12, our EGL Academy provides an enriching experience that facilitates social-emotional learning through competition and can open doors to careers in STEM. I’d like to thank our investors for their support and belief in the work we’re doing to bridge educational divides and bring fun, valuable learning experiences to youth through technology.”

Beyond inspiring a heightened interest in STEM careers, EGL is focused on enabling equal access to education and training to K-12 students. Studies show that nearly 90 percent of children play video games, with the majority accessing games through various consoles. By focusing exclusively on less cost-prohibitive consoles, EGL is making its platform more accessible for schools, many of which are in low-income areas and reliant on federal funding.

“The mission of the American Family Institute is to close equity gaps in America. EliteGamingLIVE improves engagement and access for students in all demographics and income levels, as well as helping kids see career paths in STEM fields,” said Rob Kornblum, Principal & Fund Manager, AmFam Institute. “We are excited to help the EGL team grow and impact millions of kids.”

EGL’s engaging platform, designed to spark and cultivate interest in STEM careers, has succeeded in capturing the attention of educators and investors looking to connect with purpose-driven companies committed to driving social and economic change. The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is focused on just that - investing in companies driving innovative solutions across health, agriculture, the environment, and enabling inclusive communities.