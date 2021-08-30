checkAd

DGAP-News Adrenomed: Participation in Upcoming Scientific and Industry Events

Adrenomed: Participation in Upcoming Scientific and Industry Events

30.08.2021
Adrenomed Announces Participation in Scientific and Industry Events in September and October 2021

Hennigsdorf/Berlin (Germany), August 30th, 2021 - Adrenomed AG, the vascular integrity company, announced today its participation in four upcoming scientific and industry events. Adrenomed representatives will be available for networking and one-on-one meetings at the following events:
 

40th International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM)
August 31st to September 3rd, 2021, Square Brussels Convention Center, Brussels, Belgium

Prof. Pierre-François Laterre, MD, professor of medicine and the Head of the medical-surgical intensive care unit at Saint Luc University Hospital, Brussels will talk about Adrecizumab in the session "The Future of Sepsis Therapies", room Tent, September 2nd, 4:45 pm CEST. For more info, click here.
 

10th Weimar Sepsis Update - Symposium
September 8th to September 10th, 2021, congress centrum Weimarhalle, Weimar, Germany

Adrenomed will co-host the lunch symposium "Precision Medicine in Septic Organ Failure: Biomarker-guided Diagnosis and Therapy" on September 9th, 12:00 - 1:30 pm CEST. More info here.
 

21st Annual Biotech in Europe Forum (Sachs Conference)
October 7th to October 8th, 2021, delivered digitally

Dr. Frauke Hein, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder of Adrenomed, will participate in the "Platform Technologies & Novel Therapeutics Panel" on October 7th, 3:20 - 4:10 pm CEST. Additionally, Adrenomed will give a company presentation in the Spotlight Showcase, same day at 4:30 pm CEST. More info here.
 

BIO-Europe(R) Digital
October 25th to October 28th, 2021, delivered digitally

Adrenomed will participate via the partneringONE system. More info here.
 

About Adrenomed

Adrenomed AG is a German privately financed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Adrenomed's mission is to rescue vascular integrity in order to save the lives of critically ill patients with limited treatment options. Founded in 2009 by a management team with decades of in-depth experience in sepsis and deep knowledge in diagnostics and drug development, the company's lead product candidate Adrecizumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. Adrecizumab targets the vasoprotective peptide Adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity.[1] Adrecizumab has successfully completed a biomarker-guided, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter proof-of-concept Phase II trial with 301 patients suffering from septic shock.[2] For further information, please visit www.adrenomed.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
 

Contact
Adrenomed AG
Frauke Hein, Ph.D. (Chief Business Officer)
phone: +49 (0)3302 2077814
fhein@adrenomed.com

Media Inquiries
MC Services AG
Eva Bauer / Julia von Hummel
phone: +49 (0)89 21022880
adrenomed@mc-services.eu


[1]Shock, 2018;50(6):648-654
[2]https://www.nature.com/articles/d43747-021-00098-8


