Tinybeans to Present at Upcoming U.S. Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) (OTCQX:TNYYF) ("Tinybeans" or "the Company"), an inclusive, informative, go-to resource for all things parenting, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 2021 Gateway Conference, taking place September 8-9, 2021, and the MicroCap Leadership Summit, taking place September 23-24, 2021.

2021 Gateway Conference

Tinybeans' Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Geller, will host a virtual presentation and will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the Gateway Conference.

Gateway is an annual invite-only conference that brings together the most compelling companies with the nation's top investors and analysts.

Last year's event featured more than 80 companies from a number of industries, including tech, business services, consumer, digital media, clean tech, life sciences, internet, financial services and wellness. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information about the Gateway Conference, please visit: https://www.gateway-grp.com/conference/.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:30 pm ET
Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2769/42668

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

MicroCap Leadership Summit

Tinybeans has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24th, 2021. The Tinybeans presentation will be made by CEO Eddie Geller.

The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub. The Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Tinybeans was one of ten companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com.

For more information, please contact:

Australian Investors
Michael Brown - Pegasus Advisory
+61 400 248 080
mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au

U.S. Investors
Jackie Keshner - Gateway IR
+1 949 574 3860
TNY@gatewayir.com

About Tinybeans Group

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY, OTCQX:TNYYF) is a leading app and web platform enabling parents to capture their children's everyday memories and share them privately with families everywhere. The platform provides rich recommendations that spark everyday family inspiration for what to do, what to buy, and which services to use for their children's needs.

Being twice named Apple's App of the Day in the U.S. puts Tinybeans in the elite company of the best apps in the world! Plus, Tinybeans became Apple's #1 content partner and exclusive parenting partner for one of their newest products, Apple Guides. With over 80+ partners and 1,000+ Guides on the platform, Tinybeans is the 5th most read on the platform (total views of Guides content).

Tinybeans serves a deeply engaged user base in over 100 countries/territories and enjoys over 130,000 5-star reviews in the Apple App Store and the Google Play stores.

www.tinybeans.com

SOURCE: Tinybeans Group Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661971/Tinybeans-to-Present-at-Upcoming-US- ...

