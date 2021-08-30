checkAd

GNRC Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Generac Holdings Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 17:00  |  25   |   |   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gnrc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Generac’s portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public; (2) as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the Company; (3) as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company would end sales in its Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021; (5) the Company would recall its Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada; (6) the end of sales and the recall would occur before the Company’s noted hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage—periods the Company has touted for sales; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gnrc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Generac you have until October 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Generac Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GNRC Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Generac Holdings Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm Attorney Advertising-Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.08.21Generac Holdings Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Generac Holdings Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21GENERAC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Generac Holdings Inc. – GNRC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – GNRC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21GENERAC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Generac Holdings Inc. on Behalf of Generac Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten