checkAd

NBT Bancorp Inc. Appoints Ruth Mahoney President of Wealth Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 17:00  |  25   |   |   

NORWICH, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ: NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that NBT has appointed Ruth H. Mahoney Executive Vice President and President of Wealth Management.

Mahoney will join NBT’s Executive Management Team. She has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including wealth management, private banking, retail banking and regional leadership. Mahoney comes to NBT from KeyBank where she served most recently as Capital Region Market President.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruth Mahoney to NBT as leader of our Wealth Management business,” said Watt. “Her diverse and extensive experience in banking and her skill at building partnerships across business lines to provide clients with the most comprehensive suite of financial services position her well to lead our team of wealth management professionals.” NBT Wealth Management is a division of NBT Bank and a provider of investment services and consulting to individuals and businesses and organizations of all sizes.

A graduate of Marist College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing, Mahoney lends her leadership abilities to many organizations. She serves as Co-Chair of the Regional Economic Development Council, as Chair for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and as a Board Member for Albany Medical Center and the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System. Mahoney has earned many recognitions and was included on the Albany Business Review’s Power 50 List published in July 2021. She also received the Women Who Mean Business Award from the Albany Business Review, the Executive of the Year Award from the Capital Region Business Review, the Women of Distinction Award from the United Way of Westchester and Putnam, and the Most Powerful Women in Banking Team Award from American Banker.

About NBT Bancorp Inc.
NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.6 billion at June 30, 2021. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service retirement plan administration and recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Contact:
Florence Doller
SVP & Director of Corporate Communications
607.337.6118
fdoller@nbtbank.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NBT Bancorp Inc. Appoints Ruth Mahoney President of Wealth Management NORWICH, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ: NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that NBT has appointed Ruth H. Mahoney Executive Vice President and President of Wealth Management. Mahoney will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Adevinta (ASA): Q2 2021 interim report 
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...