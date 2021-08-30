Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Becomes the #1 Selling Adventure Touring Motorcycle in North America

Built to Endure, Designed to Explore, and Engineered for Adventure

Milwaukee, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching in February 2021, the Pan America 1250 Special adventure touring motorcycle has taken the motorcycling world by storm. In creating the Pan America, Harley-Davidson leveraged its cutting-edge design and engineering capabilities to create both the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special. Today, we are pleased to announce that the Pan America 1250 Special has become the #1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson:

“Taking inspiration from our heritage, we wanted to create a motorcycle that redefined the adventure touring category and most importantly was designed and built in America. With the Pan America Special now the #1 selling ADV motorcycle model in North America, we targeted a selective expansion into adventure touring as part of the Hardwire Strategy with the goal to reach new and existing Harley-Davidson customers. Pan America is squarely built on our mission to deliver a timeless pursuit of adventure for our riders. Those who now own or have tested one of our Pan America’s absolutely love this bike - having sold out of our 2021 allocation, we are excited about what the future has in store for Pan America and for the Adventure Touring category at Harley-Davidson.”