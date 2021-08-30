checkAd

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. Becoming a Fully Reporting USSEC Company

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:GRHI) announces that the Company’s Form 10 filing became effective with NO further comments under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Act”). As a result, it is now subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission including the filing of annual and quarterly financial reports.

Merle Ferguson, CEO, Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. states, “This filing was done voluntarily by the Company and represents a formal commitment to Corporate transparency.”

The Company anticipates growing its General Contracting business in laying underground fiber-optic high-speed broadband and cable infrastructures.

For further information about this release, contact YES INTERNATIONAL, Rich Kaiser, Corporate Compliance & Governance, 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com.

About Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:GRHI):

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc., (Gold Rock), a Nevada corporation, with its operational office in Virginia Beach, VA intends to grow and to establish itself through marketing campaigns aimed at achieving awareness of its construction and engineering services. The Company plans to drive business growth by partnering with high-tech service providers, internet service providers, cable service providers, satellite service providers, mobile phone providers, communication providers, and local municipalities.  In addition, the Company plans to grow through acquisitions that would be accretive to its business. The Company plans to market itself through third parties that have existing relationships with these providers in their existing demographic service areas. The third parties are anticipated to be construction companies, or other engineering outfits who propose bids on pending or ongoing high-tech and fiber-optic underground projects in areas that are either lacking or upgrading high-tech broadband infrastructures. Gold Rock services will be offered through the "UGnet" service line, which stands for "Underground Networks." The Company expects to receive its revenues from the sale of the Company's "UGnet" construction management, engineering services and fiber network designs, as it pertains to underground fiber-optic high-speed broadband and cable infrastructures - www.goldrockholdings.us (currently under development).

Safe Harbor:

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
Rich Kaiser
757-306-6090
yes@yesinternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b1b67fc-8ec9-45c9 ...

 





