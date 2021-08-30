DGAP-News IuteCredit to conduct European investor meetings - bond offering subject to market conditions
IuteCredit to conduct European investor meetings - bond offering subject to market conditions
In addition, retail investors in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany can subscribe to the bonds based on the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), available on the Company's website at www.iutecredit.com/prospectus/ and the website of the Bourse de Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu). A listing of the bonds on the Regulated Markets of both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is intended.
Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as financial advisor and global coordinator to the Group.
Contact:
IuteCredit
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 50 88 77 0
Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0
About IuteCredit:
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Wertpapier
