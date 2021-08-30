IuteCredit to conduct European investor meetings - bond offering subject to market conditions Tallinn, Estonia, 30 August 2021. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, mandated GOTTEX Brokers SA (Switzerland), Signet Bank AS (Latvia), Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany), Redgate Capital AS (Estonia), Šiauliu bankas AB (Lithuania) and Adamant Capital Partners (Bulgaria) to arrange a series of European professional investor meetings in connection with a potential issue subject to market conditions of up to EUR 50 million Senior Secured Corporate Bonds maturing in 2026.

In addition, retail investors in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany can subscribe to the bonds based on the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), available on the Company's website at www.iutecredit.com/prospectus/ and the website of the Bourse de Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu). A listing of the bonds on the Regulated Markets of both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is intended.

Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as financial advisor and global coordinator to the Group.



Contact:

IuteCredit

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 50 88 77 0



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.