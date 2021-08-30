checkAd

Spirit AeroSystems Europe Delivers First Set of A320 Family RTM Spoilers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 17:16  |  14   |   |   

Spirit AeroSystems (Europe) Limited (UK), a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR], has successfully delivered the first set of new advanced composite spoilers to Airbus for the A320 Family. The spoilers are produced using Spirit’s pioneering Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM) technology and are the first to feature on a flying aircraft.

The redesigned spoiler is produced using a highly-automated advanced manufacturing, out-of-autoclave process, resulting in significantly improved manufacturing efficiencies, and reduced energy and costs compared to the original, more traditional design. Spirit is the first to industrialize this innovative composite technology in the UK aerospace sector.

Scott McLarty, SVP Airbus Programs said: “This exciting milestone is another example of Spirit’s leadership in the development of innovative wing technologies and manufacturing processes to meet our customers’ needs. We remain committed to investing in the new technologies and processes required to deliver a more sustainable aerospace industry and help meet the UK’s net zero goals.”

The spoilers are produced in Spirit’s world-class manufacturing facility in Prestwick, Scotland, using the latest automation and robotics, which included investment from the Scottish Government in the development of the technology. Such cost-effective technologies and manufacturing processes will play a central role in the development of the next generation of aircraft programs, and help Spirit increase its competitive advantage in advanced manufacturing.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., Morocco, France and Malaysia. The company’s core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world’s premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that may involve many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and other similar words, or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating our outlook include, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the timing and conditions surrounding the full worldwide return to service (including receiving the remaining regulatory approvals) of the B737 MAX, future demand for the aircraft, and any residual impacts of the B737 MAX grounding on production rates for the aircraft; our reliance on Boeing for a significant portion of our revenues; our ability to execute our growth strategy, including our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to accurately estimate and manage performance, cost, and revenue under our contracts; demand for our products and services and the effect of economic or geopolitical conditions in the industries and markets in which we operate in the U.S. and globally; our ability to manage our liquidity, borrow additional funds or refinance debt; and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not exhaustive and it is not possible for us to predict all factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. These factors speak only as of the date hereof, and new factors may emerge or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact our business. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Europe Delivers First Set of A320 Family RTM Spoilers Spirit AeroSystems (Europe) Limited (UK), a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR], has successfully delivered the first set of new advanced composite spoilers to Airbus for the A320 Family. The spoilers are produced using …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Spirit AeroSystems Joins Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to Unveil Digital Engineering Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Spirit AeroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten