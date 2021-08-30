Spirit AeroSystems Europe Delivers First Set of A320 Family RTM Spoilers

The redesigned spoiler is produced using a highly-automated advanced manufacturing, out-of-autoclave process, resulting in significantly improved manufacturing efficiencies, and reduced energy and costs compared to the original, more traditional design. Spirit is the first to industrialize this innovative composite technology in the UK aerospace sector.

Spirit AeroSystems (Europe) Limited (UK), a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR], has successfully delivered the first set of new advanced composite spoilers to Airbus for the A320 Family. The spoilers are produced using Spirit’s pioneering Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM) technology and are the first to feature on a flying aircraft.

Scott McLarty, SVP Airbus Programs said: “This exciting milestone is another example of Spirit’s leadership in the development of innovative wing technologies and manufacturing processes to meet our customers’ needs. We remain committed to investing in the new technologies and processes required to deliver a more sustainable aerospace industry and help meet the UK’s net zero goals.”

The spoilers are produced in Spirit’s world-class manufacturing facility in Prestwick, Scotland, using the latest automation and robotics, which included investment from the Scottish Government in the development of the technology. Such cost-effective technologies and manufacturing processes will play a central role in the development of the next generation of aircraft programs, and help Spirit increase its competitive advantage in advanced manufacturing.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com

On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., Morocco, France and Malaysia. The company’s core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world’s premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that may involve many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and other similar words, or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating our outlook include, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the timing and conditions surrounding the full worldwide return to service (including receiving the remaining regulatory approvals) of the B737 MAX, future demand for the aircraft, and any residual impacts of the B737 MAX grounding on production rates for the aircraft; our reliance on Boeing for a significant portion of our revenues; our ability to execute our growth strategy, including our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to accurately estimate and manage performance, cost, and revenue under our contracts; demand for our products and services and the effect of economic or geopolitical conditions in the industries and markets in which we operate in the U.S. and globally; our ability to manage our liquidity, borrow additional funds or refinance debt; and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not exhaustive and it is not possible for us to predict all factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. These factors speak only as of the date hereof, and new factors may emerge or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact our business. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005445/en/