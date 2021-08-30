checkAd

Harris Williams Advises ResMan on its Sale to Inhabit IQ

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 17:18  |  18   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ResMan, a portfolio company of Mainsail Partners (Mainsail), on its sale to Inhabit IQ. ResMan is a leading end-to-end, SaaS-based solutions provider to property management companies across the conventional multi-family, affordable housing and commercial end markets in the U.S. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“ResMan’s fully-integrated property management SaaS and payments platform offers a range of solutions that help owners, operators and investors optimize operations, deliver a superior tenant experience and grow their business,” said Brian Titterington, a director at Harris Williams. “Under the leadership of CEO Paul Bridgewater and a world-class management team, ResMan was able to execute highly strategic organic and inorganic growth initiatives that positioned the business to be a true market disruptor and leader. As one of the fastest growing and most innovative providers in the space, ResMan offers a unique opportunity for Inhabit IQ to expand its product suite and enhance the value it delivers to its customers.”

“This highly strategic transaction deepens our longstanding and highly valued partnership with Mainsail, which continues to solidify its position as a premier high-growth software investor,” said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director and the head of the Technology Group at Harris Williams. “As a thoughtful partner to its management teams, Mainsail continues to execute upon a proven strategy of investing in people and technology that transform end markets and lead to superior outcomes.”

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before.

Mainsail is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm’s approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices and a true partnership ethos to support management teams.

Seite 1 von 2


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises ResMan on its Sale to Inhabit IQ Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ResMan, a portfolio company of Mainsail Partners (Mainsail), on its sale to Inhabit IQ. ResMan is a leading end-to-end, SaaS-based solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:21 UhrHarris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Harris Williams Advises Myers Emergency Power Systems on its Sale to Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its Partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare, Altas Partners and Ares Management Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Harris Williams Advises RQM+ on its Sale to Linden Capital Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Harris Williams Advises Collision Works on its Sale to The Boyd Group Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Harris Williams Advises Sparus Holdings, Inc. on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten