Harris Williams Advises ResMan on its Sale to Inhabit IQ

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ResMan, a portfolio company of Mainsail Partners (Mainsail), on its sale to Inhabit IQ. ResMan is a leading end-to-end, SaaS-based solutions provider to property management companies across the conventional multi-family, affordable housing and commercial end markets in the U.S. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“ResMan’s fully-integrated property management SaaS and payments platform offers a range of solutions that help owners, operators and investors optimize operations, deliver a superior tenant experience and grow their business,” said Brian Titterington, a director at Harris Williams. “Under the leadership of CEO Paul Bridgewater and a world-class management team, ResMan was able to execute highly strategic organic and inorganic growth initiatives that positioned the business to be a true market disruptor and leader. As one of the fastest growing and most innovative providers in the space, ResMan offers a unique opportunity for Inhabit IQ to expand its product suite and enhance the value it delivers to its customers.”

“This highly strategic transaction deepens our longstanding and highly valued partnership with Mainsail, which continues to solidify its position as a premier high-growth software investor,” said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director and the head of the Technology Group at Harris Williams. “As a thoughtful partner to its management teams, Mainsail continues to execute upon a proven strategy of investing in people and technology that transform end markets and lead to superior outcomes.”

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before.

Mainsail is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm’s approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices and a true partnership ethos to support management teams.