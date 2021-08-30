checkAd

Loomis Appeals After Losing Court Decision in Denmark

Autor: PLX AI
30.08.2021, 17:17   

(PLX AI) – Loomis today lost a case brought by a competitor in 2018 regarding competition law infringements. The decision relates to practices applied and agreements entered into between 2014 and 2016Loomis says will appeal the decision as it is of …

  • (PLX AI) – Loomis today lost a case brought by a competitor in 2018 regarding competition law infringements.
  • The decision relates to practices applied and agreements entered into between 2014 and 2016
  • Loomis says will appeal the decision as it is of the firm opinion that Loomis has acted in compliance with relevant laws
  • Says court has in its decision not considered the question of damages (the competitor's total claim is DKK 228 million plus interest), as this is only expected to be addressed in a separate process after the appeal process has been finalized
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

