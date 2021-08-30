checkAd

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

30.08.2021   

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market by Product (Standalone, Integrated), Component (Services, Software), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs, POLs, Other End Users) & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global LIS Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market"
291 – Tables
31 – Figures
231 – Pages

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232312738

The Growth in this Laboratory Information Systems Market can be primarily attributed to the need for laboratory automation, development of integrated laboratory information systems, need to comply with regulatory requirements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing adoption of LIS to enhance lab efficiency.

Laboratory information systems (LIS) help streamline laboratory processes to decrease specimen handling time, increase productivity, and improve turnaround time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the world's population and economy. As a result of the pandemic, healthcare facilities face immense pressure to create a well-coordinated environment where all clinical functions are connected internally, and the organization operates in coordination with other healthcare units. The novel coronavirus pandemic has exerted enormous strain on the functioning of healthcare and life sciences industries.  Research laboratories focused on developing treatments or vaccines for COVID-19 need an effective end-to-end solution to improve the quality, productivity, and rapidity of the vaccine manufacturing process. This is likely to increase the uptake of informatics solutions, such as LIS.

Standalone LIS to register the highest growth in the LIS product market

Based on product, the LIS market is segmented into standalone LIS and integrated LIS. In standalone software, service providers maintain and upgrade the software, while integrated software is used mainly as an application by end users. The standalone LIS segment is expected to account for the largest share of 59.4% of the laboratory information systems market in 2021. Standalone LIS can work offline and is user-friendly compared to the integrated LIS. Standalone LIS has data models tailored specifically to manage laboratory operations and data, which differ fundamentally from EHRs, HISs, or other information systems.

