Zimtu Capital Announces Battery Metals-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and current opportunities in the battery metals market on Wednesday September 1st, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt). The presentation will feature guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research. In June Fundamental launched coverage of Zimtu with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital Corp (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). The inaugural report included an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock. In July a follow-up report was written by Fundamental, "Rising EV Sales to Boost Long-Term Copper Prices", which formed the basis for a very successful investor presentation. Fundamental's third report, "Battery and Critical Minerals: Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution to Drive Demand" is now available for download from Zimtu's website (https://www.zimtu.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Battery-and-Critical- ...). A fourth and final report will be prepared and published by Fundamental for Zimtu on the topic of green technologies.