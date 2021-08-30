Zimtu Capital Announces Battery Metals-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and current opportunities in the battery metals market on Wednesday September 1st, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt). The presentation will feature guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research.
In June Fundamental launched coverage of Zimtu with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital Corp (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). The inaugural report included an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock. In July a follow-up report was written by Fundamental, "Rising EV Sales to Boost Long-Term Copper Prices", which formed the basis for a very successful investor presentation. Fundamental's third report, "Battery and Critical Minerals: Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution to Drive Demand" is now available for download from Zimtu's website (https://www.zimtu.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Battery-and-Critical- ...). A fourth and final report will be prepared and published by Fundamental for Zimtu on the topic of green technologies.
Representatives from four Zimtu equity holdings active in the exploration and development of battery metals and critical minerals will also participate in the presentation on Wednesday September 1st. Ares Strategic Mining (TSXv: ARS) will be represented by CEO and President James Walker. Commerce Resources (TSXv: CCE) will be represented by President Chris Grove. Eagle Bay Resources (privately-held) will be represented by Director Steve Mynott. Saville Resources (TSXv: SRE) will be represented by CEO and President Mike Hodge.
To RSVP and secure your participation please visit the Events page on Zimtu's website (https://event.zimtu.com/).
About Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
Ares Strategic Mining owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large U.S. market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. Ares Strategic Mining is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers. For more information, please visit https://www.aresmining.com/
0 Kommentare