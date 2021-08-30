checkAd

Zimtu Capital Announces Battery Metals-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp.

Autor: Accesswire
30.08.2021, 17:30  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and current opportunities in the battery metals market on Wednesday September 1st, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt). The presentation will feature guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research.

In June Fundamental launched coverage of Zimtu with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital Corp (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). The inaugural report included an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock. In July a follow-up report was written by Fundamental, "Rising EV Sales to Boost Long-Term Copper Prices", which formed the basis for a very successful investor presentation. Fundamental's third report, "Battery and Critical Minerals: Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution to Drive Demand" is now available for download from Zimtu's website (https://www.zimtu.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Battery-and-Critical- ...). A fourth and final report will be prepared and published by Fundamental for Zimtu on the topic of green technologies.

Representatives from four Zimtu equity holdings active in the exploration and development of battery metals and critical minerals will also participate in the presentation on Wednesday September 1st. Ares Strategic Mining (TSXv: ARS) will be represented by CEO and President James Walker. Commerce Resources (TSXv: CCE) will be represented by President Chris Grove. Eagle Bay Resources (privately-held) will be represented by Director Steve Mynott. Saville Resources (TSXv: SRE) will be represented by CEO and President Mike Hodge.

To RSVP and secure your participation please visit the Events page on Zimtu's website (https://event.zimtu.com/).

About Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Ares Strategic Mining owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large U.S. market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. Ares Strategic Mining is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers. For more information, please visit https://www.aresmining.com/

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Announces Battery Metals-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit RMB 40.0 Billion Better than Pre-pandemic Level Maintain ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
XPhyto Launches First Commercial Biosensor for Oral Disease
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
Graphite One Announces Update on Timing of Closing Second Tranche of $12 Million Brokered Private ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...