Convertible loan issue completed

Company Announcements no 13-2021

Søborg, August 30, 2021

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S held on Thursday, August 26th 2021 and in accordance with company announcement no. 8 of July 21st 2021, the Board of Directors has today used its authorization in section 4.5 of the company’s articles of association to issue a convertible loan and to resolve on the related capital increase.

The loan agreement involves a convertible loan with a principal amount of DKK 25 million from Formue Nord to Konsolidator. The loan will be disbursed in one installment and will be available to Konsolidator on September 1st 2021. A 5.5% commitment fee will be paid to Formue Nord, resulting in DKK 23.6 million in net proceeds to the company. The interest is 8% pro annum and is payable quarterly. Konsolidator has the right to repay the loan at any time upon 14 days’ notice. In this event Formue Nord may choose to receive cash repayment or convert into shares. The loan is repayable in full on September 1st 2023.

The Loan provides a right, but not an obligation, for Formue Nord to convert the loan, in whole or in part, into shares in Konsolidator at a share price of DKK 25.00 per share. Consequently, if the full loan amount of DKK 25 million is converted into shares in Konsolidator at this share price, 1 million new shares will be issued, corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 40,000. In the event that Konsolidator will issue shares at a lower share price prior to the repayment or conversion of the loan the share price at which Formue Nord may convert the loan into shares will be reduced accordingly.

Contacts
CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com
CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

Konsolidator A/S
Vandtårnsvej 83A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser
Grant Thornton
Stockholmsgade 45
2100 Copenhagen
www.grantthornton.dk

 

