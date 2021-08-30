Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
(PLX AI) – Ambu CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez buys 137,600 shares at DKK 188.77 per share.Ambu CEO buys shares in the company for a total of about DKK 26 million
- (PLX AI) – Ambu CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez buys 137,600 shares at DKK 188.77 per share.
- Ambu CEO buys shares in the company for a total of about DKK 26 million
