Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million (PLX AI) – Ambu CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez buys 137,600 shares at DKK 188.77 per share.Ambu CEO buys shares in the company for a total of about DKK 26 million



