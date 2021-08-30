checkAd

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA

Fribourg, 30 August 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network SA today exercised its option to purchase an additional 17% of the share capital of Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA (HJB SA) for CHF 13 million. Swiss Medical Network thus becomes the majority shareholder of the company (52%), for a total investment of nearly CHF 40 million. The Canton of Berne retains 48% of the share capital. AEVIS and Swiss Medical Network have committed to supporting and continuing HJB SA's projects in St-Imier, Moutier and the Arc Jurassien, with planned investments of more than CHF 25 million. HJB SA will be fully consolidated within AEVIS as of 1 September 2021.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


30.08.2021 - AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network wird Mehrheitsaktionär der Hôpital du Jura bernois SA
