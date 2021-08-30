checkAd

RENAULT Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 17:45  |  24   |   |   

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and the Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
        

Company name of the issuer:                  Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date  

Total number of issued shares

  		 

Total number of voting rights

 
July 31, 2021

  		 

 

295,722,284

 

 

  		 

Theoretical total number of voting rights(1): 398,859,039  

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 305,559,289                                             

(1) Number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights cannot be exercised, according to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Number of voting rights exercisable at general meetings is equal to the theoretical number of voting rights (total number of voting rights attached to the shares) less voting rights attached to shares for which voting rights cannot be exercised.

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RENAULT Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - July 2021 Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and the Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...