Comcast today announced it expanded broadband service to more than 11,000 additional homes and businesses statewide during the first half of 2021, including major projects in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Spokane counties. The expansions are the latest example of the company's work to connect local communities to broadband Internet resources. Comcast has invested nearly $1 billion in technology and infrastructure in Washington during the last three years, including upgrades to our broadband network.

DGAP-News: Comcast Washington COMCAST WASHINGTON BROADBAND EXPANSION LED BY MAJOR PROJECTS IN KING, PIERCE, SNOHOMISH AND SPOKANE COUNTIES 30.08.2021 / 17:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Some of the company's network development projects and achievements in the first half of the year include:

Marysville: To support business expansion and growth, Comcast finished completing services that give approximately 100 businesses in Marysville new broadband Internet services.

To support business expansion and growth, Comcast finished completing services that give approximately 100 businesses in Marysville new broadband Internet services. Bonney Lake: In Bonney Lake, Comcast connected two large buildings that will support more than 400 residents in the city's new senior living community.

In Bonney Lake, Comcast connected two large buildings that will support more than 400 residents in the city's new senior living community. Auburn: Comcast finalized building services to more than 400 new locations in Auburn during the first quarter of 2021, including a new 200 plus-unit apartment complex.

Comcast finalized building services to more than 400 new locations in Auburn during the first quarter of 2021, including a new 200 plus-unit apartment complex. Spokane: In Spokane County, Comcast built service out to more than 400 residents and over 20 businesses, including approximately 150 apartments near the Spokane Airport and a more than 100-unit complex in downtown Spokane.

In the first six months of the year, Comcast completed more than 600 total projects to grow connectivity and bring more high-speed Internet access and services to businesses and households statewide. This work resulted in approximately 650 businesses and more than 10,000 new homes getting access to high-speed broadband Internet and related services.