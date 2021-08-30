Quisitive LedgerPay Achieves PCI-DSS Certification

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has announced that it has achieved Level 1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (“PCI”) certification for its LedgerPay solution.

PCI certification is a robust set of requirements that certify that a payments company processes, stores, and transfers payments information via a secure environment. The Level 1 certification is the most scrutinized level of compliance achievable and demonstrates Quisitive LedgerPay’s robust security protocols and commitment to customer information security. LedgerPay was certified by Information Exchange, PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). To attain this achievement, an organization must demonstrate the utmost security for payments card data that meets the standards and specifications of the major credit card brands. Given the highly sensitive nature of payments information, PCI certification is a critical benchmark in the payments industry for reputable service providers.

Attaining formal PCI certification is a crucial milestone as the LedgerPay engineering and operations teams continue to advance towards commercialization following the announcement of sponsorship by The Bancorp as a merchant acquiring processor. With PCI certification attained, the next milestone is the certification of the LedgerPay platform to perform credit card and debit card processing for Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express cardholders.

“PCI certification is a prerequisite to finalizing the credit card certifications that will enable LedgerPay to process credit and debit card transactions and fully commercialize the product. We are excited to have achieved this major milestone on an accelerated timeline that indicates LedgerPay’s high-quality security features and paves the path towards Visa certification and full commercialization,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart.

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive. For more information on LedgerPay, visit www.LedgerPay.com

Quisitive Company Contact
Tami Anders, Chief of Staff
tami.anders@Quisitive.com

Quisitive Investor Contacts
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860





