Karnov Names Olin as New CFO
(PLX AI) – Karnov Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer after Dora Brink Clausen’s desire to resign.Karnov appointed Jonas Olin as the new Chief Financial OfficerJonas Olin will assume the position on March 1st, 2022
