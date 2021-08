Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Aedifica NV/SA Aedifica received a BBB issuer credit rating with a stable outlook Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding its first issuer credit rating. The Group was assigned a BBB investment-grade rating with a stable …