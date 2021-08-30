checkAd

KERING Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - August 25 to 27, 2021

30.08.2021, 18:12  |  24   |   |   

 

Paris, August 30, 2021,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from August 25 to 27, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/08/2021 FR0000121485 13 000 676.1491 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/08/2021 FR0000121485 9 967 668.9166 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/08/2021 FR0000121485 11 000 670.2768 XPAR
      TOTAL 33 967 672.1251  

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/443b713673bc0bc/original/Stat ...

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                   claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

 

 

Attachment





