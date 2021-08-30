CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a review of its Second Quarter 2021 operations and business prospects for the balance of 2021.
John Archibald, CEO, commented, "During our second quarter we achieved five more sales of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems, a record performance for the Company, leading to $91,660 of revenue versus $16,597 in Q1 2021. In addition purchase orders totaling $50,625 were achieved which will be recognized as revenues when CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems are installed and in operation. We signed four new commercial feasibilities in Q2 and three more in Q3 to date for a total of fourteen achieved year to date ("YTD"). They are mostly for large domestic and international greenhouse vegetable growers along with one significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer ("LP") and a significant floriculture grower. Five are for tomatoes, four are for Cannabis, one is for peppers, one is for high value flowers and one is for medicinal plants."
Q2 2021 Highlights
- During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported revenues of $91,660 versus $16,597 in the first quarter of 2021. As well, as at June 30, 2021, the Company had signed purchase orders (the "Orders") of $50,625 not yet meeting the Company's revenue recognition criteria of which, $21,828 was for Order pre-payments, reported as deferred revenue. As sales installations for the Orders are completed and commercial feasibility CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems are installed and in operation the applicable revenue will be recognized.
- Sold five CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercial installations in Q2; one to a Canadian Cannabis LP achieved without a commercial feasibility, one to an existing customer to be installed in a second Canadian Cannabis facility they operate, one to Golden Peaks Cannabis LC at the 9 month mark of a one year commercial feasibility, one in BC and one to a US distributor. Golden Peaks Canadian Cannabis LC is an organic craft micro cultivator wholesaler one of whose customers is Crystal Cure a Canadian Cannabis LP.
- In Q2 four new commercial feasibilities were achieved, one at a medical Cannabis cultivator in Israel and three with tomato growers, one in Alberta and two in the UK in conjunction with Rika Biotech, a GROW Marketing partner. Three of the grower facilities total 1,731,000 square feet of greenhouse space while the fourth customer required its name and facility details to be withheld for competitive reasons.
- Signed a non-exclusive MOU with Rancho Nexo to market and sell CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to the approximately 6 billion square feet protected ag market in Mexico.
- Participated in Canada's Trade Commissioner to Mexico CTA Accelerator Program through mid-April that introduced GROW to Mexican protected agriculture growers, associations and potential marketing partners.
- Canada's Trade Commissioners offices in the Netherlands (the Hague), Belgium (Brussels) and Spain (Madrid) selected CO2 GRO to present at the Collaborations in Sustainable Technologies in Agriculture virtual conference in May 2021.
2021 Commercial Feasibilities
