CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

Record Revenues of $91,660 and an Additional $50,625 in Purchase OrdersTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a review of its Second Quarter …

Record Revenues of $91,660 and an Additional $50,625 in Purchase Orders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a review of its Second Quarter 2021 operations and business prospects for the balance of 2021.

John Archibald, CEO, commented, "During our second quarter we achieved five more sales of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems, a record performance for the Company, leading to $91,660 of revenue versus $16,597 in Q1 2021. In addition purchase orders totaling $50,625 were achieved which will be recognized as revenues when CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems are installed and in operation. We signed four new commercial feasibilities in Q2 and three more in Q3 to date for a total of fourteen achieved year to date ("YTD"). They are mostly for large domestic and international greenhouse vegetable growers along with one significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer ("LP") and a significant floriculture grower. Five are for tomatoes, four are for Cannabis, one is for peppers, one is for high value flowers and one is for medicinal plants."