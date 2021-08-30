Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce several key hires within our Research and Development team.Research and Development AppointmentsWithin the Research …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the " Company " or " Gemina ") is pleased to announce several key hires within our Research and Development team.

Within the Research and Development group, the Company has expanded its development competencies with the appointment of Elliot Hong as Vice President of Product Development. Mr. Hong is a mechanical engineer with over 20 productive years of experience in the development of novel medical technologies. He will oversee the adoption of the Company's breakthrough chemistry into novel prototype products and subsequently into manufactured, marketable products.

The team has also been augmented by Dr. Oscar Urtatiz, who has joined the company as Lead Research Scientist. Dr. Urtatiz holds degrees in both biology and chemistry, a Master's degree in Human Genetics and Molecular Biology and a PhD in Medical Genetics. He is focused on leveraging the Company's breakthrough biochemistry to support new IP applications and additional product opportunities in the diagnostic space and beyond.

Given Gemina's first product - the COVID 19 rapid antigen test - has entered the technology transfer stage with our manufacturing partner, International Point of Care, the Company has expanded its quality assurance competencies. Larisa Baesu has joined Gemina as the Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance. Ms. Baesu brings 15 years of high-level experience in the medical device industry building, implementing and leading quality assurance teams. As a quality assurance specialist, she has held comparable roles with Biolytical Laboratories and Change Healthcare. Ms. Baesu will lead the Company's progression towards ISO certification, a core component of regulatory product approvals.

"We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of Elliot, Oscar and Larisa given their depth of talent, in what is currently a highly competitive labour market," commented John Davies, CEO of Gemina. "Our ability to attract high quality professionals speaks to the promise of the company's biochemistry as a transformative solution in the global diagnostic market. These additions are instrumental to our progress towards the commercialization of our initial diagnostic platform."