checkAd

Marksmen Announces Proposed Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 18:57  |  51   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 units (the “Units”) of Marksmen at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $750,000 (the “Offering”). There is no minimum Offering. The Units will be comprised of one (1) common share (“Common Share”) and one (1) share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) of Marksmen. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for $0.09 expiring two (2) years from the date of the closing of the Offering.

Marksmen may pay a cash commission or finder's fee to qualified non-related parties of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (up to $60,000) and broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) equal to up to 8% of the number of Units sold in the Offering (up to 1,000,000 Broker Warrants). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.06 per Broker Warrant for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.

In the following order depending on the proceeds raised Marksmen intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pay $400,000 towards drilling of a well in southeast Ohio, $250,000 towards drilling a step-out well from one of Marksmen’s currently producing wells, and $40,000 towards working capital.

The Offering is being offered to all of the existing shareholders of Marksmen who are permitted to subscribe pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. This offer is open until September 30, 2021, or such other date or dates as the Company determines and one or more closings are expected to occur, with the first closing anticipated for on or about September 10, 2021.

Any existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Company pursuant to the contact information set forth below.

The Company set August 27, 2021, as the record date for determining existing shareholders entitled to subscribe for Units pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Subscribers purchasing Units under the Existing Shareholder Exemption will need to represent in writing that they meet certain requirements of the Existing Shareholder Exemption, including that they were, on or before the record date, a shareholder of the Company and still are a shareholder as at the closing date. The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Shareholder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000 unless that subscriber has obtained advice from a registered investment dealer regarding the suitability of the investment.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marksmen Announces Proposed Private Placement CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 units (the “Units”) of Marksmen at a price …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...