HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts

On August 22, 2021, record rainfall caused a devastating flood in Middle Tennessee that killed 20 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving many members of the community without adequate shelter and supplies. HCA Healthcare affiliate hospital TriStar Horizon Medical Center is located in Dickson, Tennessee and serves many of the hardest hit areas. Waverly, Tennessee and the other affected areas in Humphreys County, which is home to approximately 20 percent of the total employee base at TriStar Horizon Medical Center, suffered significant property damage and lost loved ones.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, and the HCA Healthcare Foundation today announced a combined $250,000 in contributions to support relief efforts by charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross, in Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys counties that were affected by the disastrous floods in Middle Tennessee.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic flooding that occurred and continues to affect many of our colleagues and neighbors in Middle Tennessee,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “I’m grateful for our hospital teams and the care they provided during a challenging time, and we are honored to be a part of the relief efforts as the community begins to rebuild and recover.”

Prior to the storm, TriStar Horizon Medical Center took measures to help ensure the hospital had enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water and power to operate and care for patients during and after the storm. Over the past several days, TriStar Horizon’s Emergency Room has been caring for many patients who were injured as a result of the storm.

Immediately following the storm, colleagues from HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health came on-site to assist and volunteer at the hospital and brought along supplies and donations for the community.

“This is a difficult time for our community, but I am inspired by how our colleagues and friends have stepped up to help those affected by the disastrous floods,” said Jason Boyd, chief executive officer of TriStar Horizon Medical Center. “I am confident that the charities receiving this funding will help make a meaningful impact on our road to recovery.”

HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation will contribute to the following organizations:

American Red Cross - $100,000

Community Resource Center (CRC) - $50,000

Dickson County Help Center - $25,000

Humphreys Homeless Fund at First Federal Bank in Waverly - $25,000

United Way Humphreys County - $25,000

YMCA Dickson County - $25,000

To support colleagues in this and other disasters, HCA Healthcare established the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund—an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations. In 2020, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund provided more than $10.6 million in grants that helped more than 4,900 families.